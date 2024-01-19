U.P. delegation in Davos: Hero Future Energies signs MoU worth 4k crore

Hero Future Energies (HFE), part of the Hero Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday for investing ₹4,000 crore in a renewable energy and clean technology project. For Representation: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani with South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana at WEF Annual Meeting, in Davos, Switzerland. (PTI)

Agriculture production commissioner and infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Kumar Singh and chairman and managing director, Hero Future Energies, Rahul Munjal, signed the MoU, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meetings at Davos, Switzerland.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The company currently has a portfolio of 3 GW of grid-connected wind, solar, and rooftop solar power generating assets operating in India and Europe, with another 2 GW of projects in the pipeline across India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the UK.

Besides this, the delegation also met the top officials of HCL Technologies, Unilever, Nestle, Microsoft and ReNew.

In another development, the state’s delegation met Ranveer Chandra, MD, Industry Research, Microsoft and discussed the possibility of setting up an AI (artificial Intelligence) hub in the state. It also engaged in a productive meeting with Paul Bulcke, chairman, Nestle Global, in which Manoj Kumar Singh discussed the possibility of setting up a plant of Nestle in Uttar Pradesh.