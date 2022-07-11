U.P. departments to recruit JEs, appointment letters later this month

The Yogi 2.0 government’s ‘Mission Employment’ will roll out later this month with the Namami Gange and rural water supply departments readying to recruit junior engineers on a contractual basis.

“Appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given this month itself,” said senior officials.

“We have resolved to provide employment for everyone. So, in keeping with the CM’s directives, the Jal Shakti, Namami Gange and rural water supply departments are working to make the process of recruitment and transfers transparent and for this purpose, the recruitment process will be online,” said Swatantra Dev, Jal Shakti minister.

“Instructions have been issued to keep the recruitment process 100% computer-based and to give appointment letters to the selected candidates in the next 15 days,” principal secretary Namami Gange Anurag Srivastava said, adding that the new recruits would be paid a salary of ₹30,000 per month.

Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will recruit junior engineers for 525 civil and 75 electrical mechanical posts for which 7,930 candidates had applied on the Sewayojan portal. Another 2,570 candidates had applied for the electrical mechanical posts.

Priya Ranjan Kumar, executive director of the departments, said candidates shouldn’t fall for any allurement and report attempts to “mislead them.”

She said technology has been used to establish a transparent system for “fair recruitment”.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna has already said a mega recruitment campaign to fill up 40,000 vacancies in the police department would be undertaken soon. The recruitment drives to fill up 7,540 vacancies in the basic education department and another 10,000 vacancies in government medical colleges and hospitals will also be taken up soon. Throughout the 2022 U.P. poll campaign and even after assembly elections, the opposition parties have consistently blamed the BJP government for ‘rising unemployment.’

“We have quoted data to counter the opposition on numerous occasions. Now, we are beginning to showcase results. Let us see what the opposition has to say now,” said finance minister Suresh Khanna.

