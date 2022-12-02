U.P.: Dependent grandkids of secondary schools’ staff to also get jobs on compassionate ground

Now dependent grandchildren of teachers and non-teaching staff of govt-aided secondary schools will also be able to get jobs on compassionate grounds in case any employee of 4,512 such schools running across the state dies in harness.

“The state government has implemented the new system by amending the Secondary Education Act, 1921,” said a senior state secondary education department official. Till now the widow/widower, son, unmarried or widowed daughter of the deceased only were considered as dependent family members of the deceased employee for compassionate appointments.

However, under the amended guidelines, now wife or husband, son or adopted son, daughters (including widowed and adopted daughters) and widowed daughter-in-law, dependent unmarried brother, unmarried sister, widowed mother (if the deceased government servant was unmarried) and if any of these are non-existent, dependent grandson or unmarried granddaughter will also get appointment.

Principal secretary, secondary education, Deepak Kumar had sent an order dated November 24, a copy of which is with HT, informing about these amendments made in the Act in this regard to the director, education, U.P. with copies sent to secretary, UP Board and district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) among others.

The missive also informs that apart from this, changes have also been made in the district level committees that are set up for appointments. Earlier, respective basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) were also members of the committee constituted under respective DIoS. Now in place of BSA, the senior most principal of a government intermediate college or government girls intermediate college has been made a member.

Similarly, now if the dependent is appointed to a post other than that of a teacher and knowledge of computers is mandatory qualification for it, they will have to attain course on computer concepts (CCC) qualification within a year of getting appointed if the dependent does not already have this qualification.

No appointments on supernumerary posts now

After the recent amendments made to the Intermediate Act 1921, the provision of appointment of dependents of the deceased employee to additionally created supernumerary posts in government-aided secondary schools has been abolished.

Earlier, in case of non-availability of a post, additional supernumerary posts were created and compassionate appointments were made against them. According to the new system, as far as possible the dependent will be appointed in the same school where the deceased was employed.

If there is no vacant post in the school concerned, the dependants would be absorbed in the district or division level office. If there is no post even at the divisional level, appointment in any other district outside the division will be considered.

The family member of the deceased employee will have to submit an application to the concerned DIoS within seven days of the death of the employee for appointment to a post of assistant teacher or non-teaching cadre as per the qualification possessed by them.

