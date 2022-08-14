U.P.: Dept of posts holds Partition-themed exhibition

The five-day exhibition on “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” organised by the department of posts concluded on Sunday. “Memories related to the partition were put on display for the general public in all the head post offices of the state,” said Vivek Kumar Daksh, postmaster general, Lucknow Headquarters Postal Circle.

An exhibition was organised in collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to show the struggle and sufferings of the people affected at the time of Partition of India.

“It is available online. Many events from the Partition period have been outlined for people to remember their pain and sacrifice. The aim was to raise public awareness of the horrors of the Partition,” Daksh added.

“Lucknow Headquarters postal zone organised the exhibition in all its subordinate head post offices in a big way to take this initiative of the Government of India to the people. People visited the post office, especially the students, who were very enthusiastic about this exhibition,” he added.

In his last year’s Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi had declared August 14 to be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.