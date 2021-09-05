UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma fetes teachers for their excellent work

As many as 75 teachers from various colleges of the state capital and Lucknow University were felicitated on the occasion of Teachers’ Day here on Sunday. Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma honoured these teachers at an event held at Malviya auditorium of the Lucknow University.

Ranjana Krishna of Awadh Girls’ PG College, Dhruv Sen Singh, Poonam Tandon, Alka Pandey, Ram Milan, Madhurima Pradhan and NK Pandey of Lucknow University, Alka Singh of Law University, Neetu Sharma of IT College and Tanu Dang of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University were prominent among those feted for their contribution to the field of education. They were given an “Angavastra” (stole) and certificate of honour each on the occasion.

The programme was presided over by vice chancellor of Lucknow University, prof Alok Kumar Rai, in the presence of Sharma who was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister said, “Education and respect for teachers are the cornerstone of a healthy society as teachers are the true builders of a progressive society.” He also reiterated the commitment of the government to strive for the welfare of teachers.

“I believe that the teachers who have been awarded will continue their excellent work,” said LU vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai. Earlier in the day, deputy CM Sharma along with minister of state for education Gulab Devi honoured another 75 teachers chosen by the secondary education department and 17 teachers who have received state and national level awards for their work.

This event was held at City Montessori School in Gomti Nagar. On the occasion, Sharma announced to set up an online portal where issues of teachers can be resolved in a timely manner. The portal will also be used to clear leave of teachers.