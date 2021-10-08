UP deputy CM inaugurates oxygen plant at Cantonment Board hospital in Lucknow

Deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma inaugurated a 250 litres of oxygen per minute pressure swing absorption oxygen plant at the Lucknow Cantonment Board Hospital on Thursday. “Of the 555 oxygen plants approved for UP, 392 were already functional,” Sharma said on the occassion.

The oxygen plant is expected to provide assured oxygen supply to the 60 bed Lucknow Cantonment Board Hospital. The construction of the plant has been funded by the PM CARES fund.

“UP government’s strategy for tackling COVID-19 situation was praised by the World Health Organisation and NITI Aayog,” Sharma said while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said nearly 1200 oxygen plants that were inaugurated on Thursday will boost country’s health infrastructure.

GS Rajeswaran, principal director, Defence Estates, Central Command welcomed Sharma. Students at Lucknow Cantonment Board school performed Ganesh Vandana.

Satyanarayan, Pushpendra Singh, and DN Yadav, director, all directors, defence estates, Central Command and Vikas Kumar, DEO Lucknow Cantonment Board and other officials and staff of the directorate of defence estates, Central Command, Defence Research and Development Organisation Lucknow as well as Lucknow Cantonment Board were present on the occasion. Vilas H. Pawar, CEO Lucknow Cantonment Board delivered the vote of thanks.