U.P. Deputy CM urges more youths to join BJP and help in nation building

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday urged youths to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in large numbers in order to take the country and the state to new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of a three-day state level training camp for Yuva Morcha of BJP in Agra on Saturday. The camp was jointly inaugurated by state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and deputy chief minister.

They claimed that BJP leadership was making the best efforts for bettering the life of youths.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to address the camp in the coming days.

“India is on way to become ‘Vishwa Guru’ and this can be accomplished by associating more and more youths in the mainstream of growth process. BJP is making best efforts for betterment of youth and thus they should be part of youth wing of BJP,” said Pathak.

Speaking on the occasion, Swatantra Dev Singh said: “BJP organises such camps to develop leadership skills and better work culture at organizational level for youths becoming part of BJP. The BJP regimes at centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in the state under chief minister Yogi Adityanath have given developmental schemes which are being implemented without any bias.”

The inaugural session will be followed by about 24 sessions to be held till Monday, the concluding day.