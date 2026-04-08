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UP DGP shunts 5 SHOs, puts 2 COs under inquiry over poor road safety performance

UP DGP shunts 5 SHOs, puts 2 COs under inquiry over poor road safety performance

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 09:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday removed five station house officers from their posts for failing to curb road accidents and ordered a preliminary inquiry against two circle officers .

UP DGP shunts 5 SHOs, puts 2 COs under inquiry over poor road safety performance

According to an official statement, the decision was taken after a high-level crime review meeting chaired by Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna.

The action follows a review of the Zero Fatality District scheme, under which 487 accident-prone police station areas across the state were identified for monitoring. While the initiative has shown positive results overall, 46 police stations reported an increase in accidents, with five recording a significant rise, prompting disciplinary action, the statement said.

SHOs posted at Cholapur , Campierganj , Chhibramau , Ramsanehi Ghat and Sikarara have been removed. Additionally, a probe has been ordered against traffic circle officers in Barabanki and Jaunpur, it added.

The meeting, held via video conference at the police headquarters, was attended by senior officers, including zonal ADGs, police commissioners, IGs, DIGs, and district police chiefs.

Officers were also instructed to ensure the timely completion of investigations, within 60 days for general cases and 90 days for serious offences, as per legal provisions, and to maintain robust security arrangements in court premises.

The statement added that regular interaction with trader associations should be held to address concerns related to law and order, market security and cyber fraud, while disposal of seized narcotics under the NDPS Act must be carried out in a timely and transparent manner.

Krishna urged officers to adopt proactive policing strategies and ensure strict law and order while prioritising prompt and effective grievance redressal, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP DGP shunts 5 SHOs, puts 2 COs under inquiry over poor road safety performance
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP DGP shunts 5 SHOs, puts 2 COs under inquiry over poor road safety performance
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