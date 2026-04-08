Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday removed five station house officers from their posts for failing to curb road accidents and ordered a preliminary inquiry against two circle officers .

UP DGP shunts 5 SHOs, puts 2 COs under inquiry over poor road safety performance

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According to an official statement, the decision was taken after a high-level crime review meeting chaired by Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna.

The action follows a review of the Zero Fatality District scheme, under which 487 accident-prone police station areas across the state were identified for monitoring. While the initiative has shown positive results overall, 46 police stations reported an increase in accidents, with five recording a significant rise, prompting disciplinary action, the statement said.

SHOs posted at Cholapur , Campierganj , Chhibramau , Ramsanehi Ghat and Sikarara have been removed. Additionally, a probe has been ordered against traffic circle officers in Barabanki and Jaunpur, it added.

The meeting, held via video conference at the police headquarters, was attended by senior officers, including zonal ADGs, police commissioners, IGs, DIGs, and district police chiefs.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP directed officials to strengthen traffic management under the ZFD initiative and ensure effective implementation of the City-Reducing Traffic Congestion scheme, currently being run as a pilot in 20 districts to reduce travel time during peak hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP directed officials to strengthen traffic management under the ZFD initiative and ensure effective implementation of the City-Reducing Traffic Congestion scheme, currently being run as a pilot in 20 districts to reduce travel time during peak hours. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising preparedness for upcoming festivals and events, Krishna instructed officers to coordinate with organisers and ensure adequate security arrangements in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising preparedness for upcoming festivals and events, Krishna instructed officers to coordinate with organisers and ensure adequate security arrangements in advance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On grievance redressal, he asked officers to maintain transparency and quality in the disposal of complaints through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System , and to personally monitor and resolve public grievances promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On grievance redressal, he asked officers to maintain transparency and quality in the disposal of complaints through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System , and to personally monitor and resolve public grievances promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DGP also stressed better coordination with the media, directing that factual and updated information on incidents be shared promptly through print, electronic and social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP also stressed better coordination with the media, directing that factual and updated information on incidents be shared promptly through print, electronic and social media platforms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He called for effective use of technology, including the 'Yaksh' app for beat-level intelligence and the e-evidence system, and directed that investigators be trained for their optimal utilisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He called for effective use of technology, including the 'Yaksh' app for beat-level intelligence and the e-evidence system, and directed that investigators be trained for their optimal utilisation. {{/usCountry}}

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Officers were also instructed to ensure the timely completion of investigations, within 60 days for general cases and 90 days for serious offences, as per legal provisions, and to maintain robust security arrangements in court premises.

The statement added that regular interaction with trader associations should be held to address concerns related to law and order, market security and cyber fraud, while disposal of seized narcotics under the NDPS Act must be carried out in a timely and transparent manner.

Krishna urged officers to adopt proactive policing strategies and ensure strict law and order while prioritising prompt and effective grievance redressal, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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