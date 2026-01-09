UP Diwas 2026: Global showcase of new UP, min reviews preparations

UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh inspected the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, on Friday ahead of the three-day UP Diwas celebrations scheduled from January 24. UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucnkow on Friday (HT Photo)

Reviewing design, visitor facilities, cultural performances and exhibition planning, the minister stressed that the event must reflect the scale and professionalism expected of a state with national leadership ambitions.

“UP Diwas 2026 will be a live showcase of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh,” Jaiveer Singh said.

A major highlight of the event will be its national stature, with Union home minister Amit Shah invited as the chief guest. In view of the high-profile participation and large public turnout expected, the minister directed officials to ensure top-tier arrangements for security, traffic regulation, parking, sanitation, drinking water and medical support.

The venue will host over 100 stalls, developed in coordination with the Lucknow Development Authority and the culture department. These will prominently feature ODOP exhibits, MSME showcases and government department displays, aimed at highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s economic diversity and entrepreneurial strength.

Beyond the physical celebrations in Lucknow, the government is also working to extend the reach of Uttar Pradesh Diwas beyond state and national boundaries. Special efforts are being made to connect with the global UP diaspora, ensuring that the cultural pride and development narrative of the state resonates internationally.