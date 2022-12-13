U.P. Dy CM for Janata Chaupal in 3 villages in each district every Saturday

The state rural development department has decided to organise “Janata Chaupal” in three gram sabhas of each district on every Saturday.

“The development projects launched in the villages will be reviewed in the “Janata Chaupals”. The villagers will give suggestions to the officers about projects and disposal of their problems,” said deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Addressing the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) meeting on Tuesday, he said, “The 8.63 lakh rural housing projects allotted by the central government under the Prime Minister Housing Project (Rural) should be completed before December 2023. A schedule should be prepared for completing the projects sanctioned under the MP and the MLA Development Funds.”

Maurya directed the officers to prepare a guideline for holding “Janata Chaupal” and videograph these meetings. “The matters raised by the villagers that are not disposed of in the Chaupal should be referred to the higher level. The beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Chief Minister Awas Yojana will be given facilities such as toilets, 90 days’ employment under MNREGA, free gas connection, free electricity connection, Ayushman health cards during the Chaupal. The ground reality of schemes like Ayushman card and “Har Ghar Nal Yojana” should be checked,” he said.

The deputy CM called upon the officers to take pledge to rid the department of corruption. “The government has been able to bring about a change in the department by launching a drive against corruption. The officers should prepare a development model at par with Gujarat model of development where there is no difference between the projects launched in the urban and rural areas,” Maurya said.

“The state government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Strict action will be taken against the officers and employees found indulged in corruption,” he added. The deputy CM ordered immediate suspension of the project director of Sant Kabir Nagar, DRDA, after receiving a complaint against him.