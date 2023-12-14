U.P. Education Service Selection Commission rules notified

The state government has released a notification regarding the rules of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), responsible for the recruitment of teachers in the state, as per a state government press release.

For representation only (PTI FILE PHOTO)

According to the rules, for the recruitment process of teachers and instructors, candidates invited for interviews based on the written examination must receive a minimum of 40 percent marks, with a maximum of 90 percent marks in the interview.

The state government has established this commission to ensure a fair and transparent selection of qualified and capable teachers and instructors in the state. The commission will conduct examinations for the recruitment of instructors in basic, secondary, and higher education, as well as vocational education and teachers at aided minority colleges in the state.

The number of candidates invited for interviews will be three to five times the actual number of vacancies. The examination committee will decide the number of candidates to be interviewed on one board a day and the number of boards to be conducted each day as needed.

Furthermore, the number of candidates called for interviews from among the successful candidates in the written exam will be three to five times the number of vacancies, as deemed appropriate by the commission. All candidates who obtain the final marks (cutoff) will be invited for the interview.

For positions where interviews are necessary, the commission will release a merit list by combining the marks obtained in the written exam and the interview. In cases where only a written exam is conducted, the commission will prepare a merit list panel based on the marks obtained in the written exam only.

If the merit of more than one candidate is equal, the first preference will be given to the marks obtained in the written exam. If the marks in the written exam are also equal, then the marks obtained in the interview will be considered. In case both marks are equal, the maximum percentage of eligibility (JRF, NET, Ph.D.) will be considered, and if they are still equal, the postgraduate scores will be considered in the end.

If the percentage marks in the written exam, interview, and mandatory eligibility are the same, priority will be given to the candidate with higher age.

Selected candidates will have to submit an application when unable to take up the position.

If the candidate selected by the commission is unable to take up the post in the allotted organisation due to faulty recruitment or due to the appointment of a dependent of an employee who died during service or due to any order of the Supreme Court or High Court or termination of the post, then a separate process will be followed for their replacement.

The selected candidate, explaining the reasons for not accepting the responsibility, must submit their application to the director. The director, after conducting a detailed investigation into the application submitted by the candidate, will determine responsibility against the institution or appointing authority responsible for sending the erroneous requisition and will send his recommendation report to the commission for the adjustment of the selected candidate. Based on the report and recommendation of the director, the commission will make an adjustment of the selected candidate.

