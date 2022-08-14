Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P.: Elaborate security at Vidhan Bhawan for I-Day

lucknow news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 10:55 PM IST
Police officials said extensive security deployment had been made for law and order as well as traffic and intel duties
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath will unfurl the national flag at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Vidhan Bhawan where chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hoist the national flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Monday.

Police officials said extensive security deployment had been made for law and order as well as traffic and intelligence collection duties in and around Vidhan Bhawan and some other parts of the city. In a press note shared by Lucknow police, the cops said 846 civil police personnel and four companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had been deployed for law and order duty.

They said those deployed included two superintendents of police (SPs), seven additional SPs (ASPs), 17 deputy SPs (DSPs), 29 inspectors, 192 sub-inspectors (S-Is), 18 women S-Is, 436 head constables and constables and 145 woman constables.

The press note further said 616 police officials and personnel had been deployed for regulating traffic on roads heading towards Vidhan Bhawan and Ashok Marg. They included one SP and ASP each, three DSPs, 12 traffic inspectors, 105 traffic S-Is, 315 traffic head constables and constables as well as 176 home guards.

Besides, six fire tenders as well as 33 fire officials and personnel, including a chief fire rank officer, had also been deployed there to avert any fire incident. For uninterrupted and immediate communication between different police officials and personnel, as many as 44 officials and personnel of police radio and wireless department have been roped in. Moreover, public address system has been installed at 35 places in the city to play instrumental National Anthem for public.

