UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav to launch third phase of ‘Vijay Yatra’ from Gorakhpur today

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will on Saturday arrive in Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf of Gorakhpur, from where he will begin the third phase of his Samajwadi Vijay Yatra, which the party launched in October to connect with the voters ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.

Spread across two days, the third phase will end on November 14 in Kushinagar. The former chief minister began his Samajwadi Vijay Yatra on October 12 in Kanpur, with the first phase, which ended on October 13, covering Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun and Hamirpur. The second phase, meanwhile, was held in Hardoi on October 31.

The yatra sees Yadav travel on a bus, which has been converted into a ‘rath,’ with one side of the vehicle displaying his posters, while the other side displays those of his father, SP patriarch and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. According to the party, the initiative is aimed at making people aware about the ‘corrupt, autocratic and suppressive’ policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Yadav's programme in CM Yogi's Gorakhpur bastion will take place on a day when Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in Azamgarh, which is the SP chief's parliamentary constituency. Shah will visit Basti as well.

The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are likely to take place in February-March 2022, across all 403 assembly constituencies. In 2017, the BJP unseated the SP, bagging 312 seats in the process, while the then ruling party could win only 47 seats.