Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav to launch third phase of ‘Vijay Yatra’ from Gorakhpur today
lucknow news

UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav to launch third phase of ‘Vijay Yatra’ from Gorakhpur today

After being launched from CM Yogi Adityanath's home turf, the yatra will make its way to Kushinagar.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will on Saturday arrive in Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf of Gorakhpur, from where he will begin the third phase of his Samajwadi Vijay Yatra, which the party launched in October to connect with the voters ahead of next year's assembly elections in the state.

Spread across two days, the third phase will end on November 14 in Kushinagar. The former chief minister began his Samajwadi Vijay Yatra on October 12 in Kanpur, with the first phase, which ended on October 13, covering Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun and Hamirpur. The second phase, meanwhile, was held in Hardoi on October 31.

The yatra sees Yadav travel on a bus, which has been converted into a ‘rath,’ with one side of the vehicle displaying his posters, while the other side displays those of his father, SP patriarch and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. According to the party, the initiative is aimed at making people aware about the ‘corrupt, autocratic and suppressive’ policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

RELATED STORIES

Yadav's programme in CM Yogi's Gorakhpur bastion will take place on a day when Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be in Azamgarh, which is the SP chief's parliamentary constituency. Shah will visit Basti as well.

Also Read | Amit Shah in UP's Azamgarh today, to lay foundation of state university

The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are likely to take place in February-March 2022, across all 403 assembly constituencies. In 2017, the BJP unseated the SP, bagging 312 seats in the process, while the then ruling party could win only 47 seats. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhilesh yadav samajwadi party
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP