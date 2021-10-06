Akhilesh to go on ‘Vijay Yatra’ from Oct 12 for UP 2022 polls

Aiming to connect with the masses ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced the ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ from October 12 in the state. This will be his third solo state-wide rath yatra for Assembly elections in the state.

“Whenever he took out a yatra (solo) for Assembly elections, SP has come out with flying colours. After his 2001 Kranti rath yatra, SP returned to power in 2002, and after 2011 yatra, SP again returned to power and he became the chief minister for the first time,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

He said that the objective of the Vijay Yatra was to make people aware about the “corrupt, autocratic, oppressive, and suppressive” policies of the BJP government and to restore real democracy. He said the SP president is going to take out the ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ to uproot the inhuman and insensitive government in the state. The yatra will go all over the state intermittently till the 2022 UP assembly polls and which will make the party win yet again.

When asked from where the yatra would begin, Chaudhary said it would be announced soon and the routes will be announced shortly before every leg of the yatra.

Akhilesh Yadav has a plush, modernised rath with a hydraulic podium that takes him to the roof of the bus to address rallies on the way.