Akhilesh backs Wangchuk, seeks judicial monitoring of treatment

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday condemned the Centre over the alleged forcible removal of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site, calling the police action “extremely condemnable and undemocratic.” Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

Wangchuk, who had been fasting for more than 20 days over demands related to examination reforms, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday. Police said the move was necessary to provide him with urgent medical care, while some protesters alleged the action was heavy-handed.

In a statement on X, the SP chief expressed concern over Wangchuk’s health and demanded that his treatment be conducted under judicial supervision. “Sonam Wangchuk’s life is invaluable for humanity, environmental protection, democratic values, youth inspiration, science and innovation,” he said.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged the incident drew global attention and criticism, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of adopting repressive measures that harmed India’s democratic image.

He further alleged that the government fears unity and attempts to suppress peaceful protests. Claiming the BJP has never believed in Mahatma Gandhi or Gandhian methods, Yadav contrasted its approach with dialogue and said today’s youth are capable of driving change through digital unity.

Meanwhile, UP Congress president Ajay Rai said this is an act of sheer authoritarianism that cannot be condemned strongly enough. “Such actions were never taken during the tenure of the Congress government. Everyone has the right to raise their voice within the framework of the Constitution and democracy. The BJP has never believed in the Constitution or democracy. Wherever the BJP is in power across the country, democracy is being trampled upon,” Rai added.