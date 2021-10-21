UP energy minister calls to simplify process of online consumer services

Minister of energy and additional energy sources Shrikant Sharma has directed officials to provide exemption on electricity duty for industrial consumers.

Reviewing the power supply with industrial and commercial consumers of Varanasi and Chandauli through video-conferencing from Shakti Bhawan, in Lucknow, Sharma also directed officials to simplify the process of online consumer services, on Thursday. He also heard suggestions by officials for improving power supply to consumers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister directed the directorate of power safety to clear the 250 pending cases in the next one month. He directed ACS Energy to regularly monitor progress. The energy minister said that consumers should be provided with necessary information by phone, if required.

He directed all MDs of discoms to ensure that facilities are increased in the industrial areas of the state as per increasing load and demand. He said, “The chairman, UPPCL, should continuously monitor and review it regularly.”

He said that consumers should not have to run around the department with complaints, rather officials should be performing aggressive patrolling of industrial and commercial areas to solve complaints. Under the Revamp Scheme, there will be extensive work in the field of infrastructure for improvement of power supply in industrial areas, Sharma said. He directed officials to increase the load of consumers as per demand at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The power minister also directed officials to inform consumers about shutdowns in advance so that they can plan work. He called for further progress of construction of new sub-stations in Jeevanathpur industrial area of Chandauli. He asked officials to take complaints received on 1912 seriously and to address them immediately.