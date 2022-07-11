Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP ensured liquor ban at religious places: Minister
The minister also said that UP emerged as a major hub of ethanol production and added that more ethanol production would mean availability of green fuel for public use
Soon after the Yogi Adityanath government took office in 2017, there was a demand to prohibit sale of liquor near religious places. Several representations were made to the chief minister in this connection. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 11:10 PM IST
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh ensured ban on liquor shops in Ramkot and Raiganj ward municipalities of Ayodhya, Vrindavan in Mathura district, one-kilometer radius of Ganga in Varanasi, Dewa Sharif in Barabanki and Deoband municipality area limits in Saharanpur, Chitrakoot and Sangam in Prayagraj, said excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Monday.

The minister also said that UP emerged as a major hub of ethanol production and added that more ethanol production would mean availability of green fuel for public use.

“Currently, ethanol is being supplied to oil depots in the state under the ‘ethanol blending programme’ and the success of this programme would ensure foreign exchange savings. This will help contribute 2,221.45 crore to the state’s gross state domestic product (GSDP),” he said.

The minister said the state exceeded its 100-day target of ethanol production. “Against the targeted 45 crore bulk litres, we produced 45.17 crore bulk litres,” he added.

He said three new distilleries were to be set up in UP and 10 restobar licences were to be issued in 100 days. “We met this target too, and in fact, expanded on that by issuing licences to 13 restobars,” added Agarwal.

