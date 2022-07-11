UP ensured liquor ban at religious places: Minister
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh ensured ban on liquor shops in Ramkot and Raiganj ward municipalities of Ayodhya, Vrindavan in Mathura district, one-kilometer radius of Ganga in Varanasi, Dewa Sharif in Barabanki and Deoband municipality area limits in Saharanpur, Chitrakoot and Sangam in Prayagraj, said excise minister Nitin Agarwal on Monday.
Soon after the Yogi Adityanath government took office in 2017, there was a demand to prohibit sale of liquor near religious places. Several representations were made to the chief minister in this connection.
The minister also said that UP emerged as a major hub of ethanol production and added that more ethanol production would mean availability of green fuel for public use.
“Currently, ethanol is being supplied to oil depots in the state under the ‘ethanol blending programme’ and the success of this programme would ensure foreign exchange savings. This will help contribute ₹2,221.45 crore to the state’s gross state domestic product (GSDP),” he said.
The minister said the state exceeded its 100-day target of ethanol production. “Against the targeted 45 crore bulk litres, we produced 45.17 crore bulk litres,” he added.
He said three new distilleries were to be set up in UP and 10 restobar licences were to be issued in 100 days. “We met this target too, and in fact, expanded on that by issuing licences to 13 restobars,” added Agarwal.
U.P. departments to recruit JEs, appointment letters later this month
The Yogi 2.0 government's 'Mission Employment' will roll out later this month with the Namami Gange and rural water supply departments readying to recruit junior engineers on a contractual basis. “Appointment letters to the selected candidates will be given this month itself,” said senior officials. Namami Gange and the rural water supply department will recruit junior engineers for 525 civil and 75 electrical mechanical posts for which 7,930 candidates had applied on the Sewayojan portal.
Hisar thermal plant protest: Talks remain inconclusive
The three-member panel appointed by the Haryana government on Monday held deliberations with the committee formed by Khedar residents to cremate the body of a 56-year-old farmer, who died during a clash on Friday and resolve the issue, but the talks remained inconclusive. The protesters said they had asked the three-member panel to revoke the FIR filed against 800 people and release their four youths, who were arrested in connection with the violent clash.
Covid-like symptoms prompt absenteeism at offices, schools
Mumbai If one looks at the daily caseload of new Covid infections in the city, the situation doesn't appear worrisome. After a surge in June, July has recorded a decline in both new and active cases. However, the situation on the ground is different with absenteeism at workplaces and educational institutions owing to Covid and Covid-like symptoms including high-grade fever, body ache, cold and sore throat.
Jind: Student asked to ‘vacate’ hostel on seeking sweets on Eid, varsity calls it communication gap
A 22-year-old student, who is enrolled in the Master of Arts (music) course at Jind's Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, claimed The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village was forced to vacate the varsity hostel after he sought sweets in dinner on the occasion of Eid on Sunday evening. His allegation was refuted by the university authorities. The student, Naveen Kumar Dalal, of Jhajjar's Silothi village said he was a member of the hostel's mess committee.
Congress protests demolition of houses in Karnal
Extending support to Karnal residents whose under-construction houses were razed during a demolition drive in unapproved colonies, Congress workers on Monday held a protest at the mini secretariat. The demonstrators were led by a local Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh. The protesters handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner Anish Yadav addressed to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his immediate intervention in the matter and compensation to the aggrieved families.
