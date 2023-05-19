U.P. minister flays SP for fielding candidates in MLC by-polls

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 19, 2023 07:46 PM IST

He said the SP has fielded a Dalit and a backward class candidate in the by-poll to the state legislative council seats knowing well about the poll outcome.

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Friday targeted the Samajwadi Party for fielding its candidates in by-election to two Vidhan Parishad (legislative council) seats and said the SP candidates were bound to be defeated in the council by- polls.

Khanna, in a press statement, said the party having majority in state legislative assembly usually wins the by-poll to the state legislative council. He said the SP has fielded a Dalit and a backward class candidate in the by-poll to the state legislative council seats knowing well about the poll outcome.

He said the SP’s candidates belonging to the downtrodden classes would be defeated and “SP has used the Dalit and backward candidates as a pawn.”

Topics
by-election finance minister samajwadi party suresh khanna uttar pradesh
