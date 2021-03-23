UP fixes limit for stocking liquor at home

Months after the state cabinet approved the new excise policy making licence mandatory for stocking liquor at home; the Uttar Pradesh (UP) excise department on Tuesday issued the notification setting limits for the same.

Anyone wanting to purchase, transport and to possess the liquor for personal use in quantities more than prescribed limit will have to obtain a personal home licence. The annual fee for the said licence shall be ₹12,000 and the security shall be ₹51,000.

“Liquor cannot now be sold to any person by retail shops in excess of quantities prescribed by the new notification,” said Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, additional chief secretary (excise).

Moreover, liquor up to the prescribed limit can only be sold to a person above 21 years of age, he said.

What are the new limits?

After this notification, no one can possess more than five bottles of 200ml capacity of country-made liquor (plain) and five bottles of 200ml capacity of country-liquor (spiced).

The prescribed limit for foreign liquor is 1.5 litres each of Indian made and imported foreign liquor and any stocking more than this would invite action or fine, excise officials said.

In case of wine, the prescribed limit is 2 litre each of Indian made and imported wine, while for beer the limit is 6 litres each of Indian made and imported beer. 1.5 litres for all other kinds of Indian/imported liquor the prescribed limit is 1.5 litres while 6 litres of low alcoholic beverages are new home stock limit.

“Any violation of the notification would invite legal action under section-60 of the United Provinces Excise Act, 1910. The action includes provision of imprisonment up to 3 years and fine of 10 times the amount of consideration fee involved in the liquor or ₹2000 whichever is greater. Moreover, action may also be taken under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code,” Bhoosreddy said.

What were old home stock limits?

As per earlier rule, one could store country liquor (both spiced and plain) up to 1.5 litres each and around 6 litres of IMFL and 6 litres of imported liquor. For wine bottled in India and in the country of origin, the limit was around 3 litres. Similarly, for beer bottled in India and in the country of origin, the limit was around 7.8 litres each.

Personal home licence

He also informed that any person intending to purchase, transport and to possess the liquor for personal use in quantities more than prescribed limit can obtain a licence in 2021-22. “The terms and conditions and the maximum quantity of liquor permissible has been mentioned in the excise policy of 2021-22. The annual license fee for the said license shall be Rs.12,000 and the security shall be Rs.51,000,” he added.

He said licence shall be called as Personal Home Licence. Within the premises approved in the licence, adult family members, relatives, family guests and friends of licensee who are not below the age of 21 years will be allowed to consume liquor without making any payment in cash or kind.

No personal home licence for farmhouses or guest houses

“Only one Personal Home Licence shall be granted to a person for their main residence and shall not be granted to anyone for his farm-house or guest house,” Bhoosreddy said.

He said the applicants who are income tax payee for the last five years and of which they have paid income tax under the slab of 20 percent for at least 3 years shall be eligible to get the licence. In case of any violation of conditions of Personal Home Licence, action may be taken against the licensee under relevant sections of United Provinces Excise Act,1910 and Indian Penal Code, he added.

Mixed reactions from liquor sellers

The cap on home stock has evoked mixed reactions from liquor sellers.

“I think the move will help generate revenue besides discouraging hoarding of liquor from states where it is cheaper,” said Kanhaiyalal Maurya, general secretary of Liquor Seller Welfare Association.

“There are connoisseurs who love to stock up their bars with choicest liquor. The decision would hit us as people would be wary of purchasing for home. Moreover, the decision could always be misused to target people,” said a prominent liquor seller on condition of anonymity.

“It’s like making people feel guilty or nervous while purchasing liquor,” said another seller.