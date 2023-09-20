U.P. forms 3-member panel for Advocates’ Protection Bill

Lucknow: The state government on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee that would give its suggestions to the State Law Commission for preparing Advocates’ Protection Bill.

Lawyers burning an effigy of police recently to protest the Hapur lathicharge. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Principal secretary , law and legal remembrancer, Pramod Kumar Srivastava will be the chairman of the committee. The other two members will be additional director general of police (prosecution) and a person nominated by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

The committee will submit its report to the State Law Commission.

After the Hapur incident, lawyers across the state have been demanding implementation of the Advocates’ Protection Act.

The police had lathi-charged lawyers in Hapur on August 29 when they were protesting against the registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father following a confrontation between her and police when she was going to Ghaziabad in her car.

Lawyers across the state went on strike from the next day.

The Bar Council ended the 16-day strike after a meeting between members of the Bar Council and the state government on September 14,

Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, co-chairman and member of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh, has welcomed the state government’s decision.

“The state government had already accepted all demands of lawyers. Now, the government has also constituted a committee for rolling out the Advocates’ Protection Act,” said Prashant Singh.