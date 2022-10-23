U.P.: Four killed, 46 injured in Agra-Lucknow expressway accident in Etawah

Four people were killed and 46 others sustained injuries when a bus carrying 50 passengers to Deoria from Rajasthan’s Ajmer district rammed into a stationary truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh in early hours of Sunday, police said.

All the injured had been admitted to regional medical institute in Saifai, they added. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Etawah, Jai Prakash Singh said the accident that took place around 3.30 am as the bus driver apparently slept while driving.

The front was of the bus was badly damaged after it crashed into the truck, he added. The deceased were identified as Shreya (7) of Agra, Hamid Ali (35) of Jhunjhunu, Sumer Singh (52) of Jaipur and Sonu Chaturvedi (26) of Karauli.