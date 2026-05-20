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UP: Four killed, two injured as car rams truck on NH-9 in Amroha

UP: Four killed, two injured as car rams truck on NH-9 in Amroha

Published on: May 20, 2026 01:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Amroha , Four persons were killed and two others seriously injured after a WagonR car rammed into a truck on National Highway-9 in the Amroha district early Wednesday morning, police said.

UP: Four killed, two injured as car rams truck on NH-9 in Amroha

The accident occurred near Nayara petrol pump at Khyalipur Dhal in the Gajraula police station area around 4 am.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled.

Circle Officer Anjali Kataria said the deceased included the car driver Mohammad Salman, a resident of Rampur, and three passengers identified as Naseem, Haris, and Mashooq, all residents of Malda district in West Bengal.

According to police, the victims were students of a madrasa in Varanasi and had recently visited Bareilly. They were travelling towards Delhi in different vehicles and were scheduled to board a train to Varanasi from the national capital when the accident took place.

Two victims died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, police said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Four killed, two injured as car rams truck on NH-9 in Amroha
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Four killed, two injured as car rams truck on NH-9 in Amroha
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