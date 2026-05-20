Amroha , Four persons were killed and two others seriously injured after a WagonR car rammed into a truck on National Highway-9 in the Amroha district early Wednesday morning, police said.

UP: Four killed, two injured as car rams truck on NH-9 in Amroha

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The accident occurred near Nayara petrol pump at Khyalipur Dhal in the Gajraula police station area around 4 am.

Police said the impact of the collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled.

Circle Officer Anjali Kataria said the deceased included the car driver Mohammad Salman, a resident of Rampur, and three passengers identified as Naseem, Haris, and Mashooq, all residents of Malda district in West Bengal.

According to police, the victims were students of a madrasa in Varanasi and had recently visited Bareilly. They were travelling towards Delhi in different vehicles and were scheduled to board a train to Varanasi from the national capital when the accident took place.

Two victims died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The injured, identified as Sunnat and Hasnain, both residents of Malda in West Bengal, were referred to a higher medical centre in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The injured, identified as Sunnat and Hasnain, both residents of Malda in West Bengal, were referred to a higher medical centre in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kataria said the car was suspected to be travelling at high speed and the driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the truck moving ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kataria said the car was suspected to be travelling at high speed and the driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the truck moving ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, she said police were investigating all angles and examining technical evidence before arriving at any conclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she said police were investigating all angles and examining technical evidence before arriving at any conclusion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accident caused traffic disruption on the highway for some time. Police reached the spot, sent the bodies for a post-mortem and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accident caused traffic disruption on the highway for some time. Police reached the spot, sent the bodies for a post-mortem and shifted the injured to hospital for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police are searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are searching for the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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