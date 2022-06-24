U.P.: Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Prayagraj

Two weeks after the June 10 arson and violence rocked Atala area here, Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Atala and adjoining localities amidst heavy security presence for the second consecutive week.

Alert police personnel and district administration officials kept a close watch on the proceedings monitoring through CCTV and drone cameras. Many companies of provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and rapid action force (RAF) remained deployed at Atala and adjoining localities of Kareli, Akbarpur, Askari Market Crossing, Barrier Crossing on Noorullah Road, Mercury Crossing and Rasulpur areas.

Administrative and police officials remained on their toes in old city areas to keep an eye on the situation. IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh said the situation in Atala and other areas of old city remained peaceful on Friday. Traders opened their shops and locals were back to their normal routine. Security personnel have been deployed in Atala and other areas as a precautionary measure.

Violence and arson had taken place in Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Some cops had received injuries when some youths pelted stones on them. A PAC truck and some bikes were also set on fire. Police have till now arrested 103 people in connection with the violence.