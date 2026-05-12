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UP: Gang that stole valuables from people in autos, tempos in Lucknow busted; five held

Police arrested a family gang in Lucknow for stealing valuables from e-rickshaw passengers, disguising as balloon sellers.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 09:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Police on Tuesday busted a family-run gang in Lucknow’s Madiaon area here and arrested its five members, including two couples, who, in the guise of balloon sellers allegedly stole jewellery and valuables from passengers in e-rickshaws and shared tempos.

The arrested thieves in police net in Lucknow. (Sourced)

Police said the gang targeted women carrying handbags or wearing jewellery. The accused would blend in as daily wage earners and balloon sellers before striking during travel and escaping without raising suspicion.

“The arrests were made near Naubasta Mod following a tip-off. Those arrested have been identified as Jai Prakash alias Jackie, 29, his wife Anita, 24, Manoj Kumar alias Jatthu, 30, his wife Rajni, 26, and Ramwati, 26. All are originally from Haryana and Rajasthan and were staying near Malhaur railway station in Chinhat,” said Twinkle Jain, additional DCP (North).

According to the ADCP, the group used to board e-rickshaws and tempos along with commuters and quietly steal chains, rings and cash from passengers’ bags during the journey.

What surprised investigators the most, officials said, was the gang’s carefully crafted disguise. The accused men worked as balloon sellers in different parts of the city, helping the group avoid suspicion while moving around crowded marketplaces, intersections and public transport routes.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Gang that stole valuables from people in autos, tempos in Lucknow busted; five held
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Gang that stole valuables from people in autos, tempos in Lucknow busted; five held
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