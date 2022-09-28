U.P.: Gangster Abu Salem, aide get three-year jail in fake passport case

The court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, here on Tuesday sentenced gangster Abu Salem to three years in jail for procuring passport for his wife from the regional passport centre here using fake documents 29 years after FIR was lodged in this case in Uttar Pradesh capital.

Special judicial magistrate, CBI court, Samriddhi Mishra awarded the sentence. Salem was virtually present in the court from Mumbai’s Taloja jail, where he is lodged at present, during the proceedings of the case.

The court also awarded three-year prison term to Salem’s associate Parvez Alam in the case. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Salem and ₹35,000 on his associate Alam. Alam had helped the gangster procure passport for his wife Samira Jumani with the help of fake documents from the regional passport office, Lucknow.

Salem was charged with using forged documents to procure a passport on July 6, 1993 for his wife with the help of a broker Parvez Alam. The CBI, the central agency which probed the case, had presented its complete case before the court proving Salem’s involvement.

During the trial of the case, the central agency also provided all details to court to prove Parvez Alam’s role in procuring the passport. The court had framed charges in the case on June 5, 2009. Salem belongs to Saraimeer town area of Azamgarh.