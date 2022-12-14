UP gets investment proposals of 20,000 cr in UAE

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s model of governance was being liked across the world and UP government’s teams holding roadshows abroad were getting big proposals for investment in the state, stated an official release on Wednesday.

As many as 25 proposals for investment worth ₹20,000 crore had been received in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and DP World showed interest for a joint venture in logistics and cargo sectors. Besides, Sweden’s furniture, decor and home appliances company Ikea assured an investment of ₹4,000 crore for opening retail stores and luxury malls in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

Gemini Corporation of Belgium had already shown interest in setting up a plastic recycling plant worth ₹200 crore in Varanasi. A company of Canada JMQ Global evinced interest for investment in the health technology sector in UP.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath sent the state government’s teams to hold roadshows abroad to attract investments of ₹10 lakh crore by inviting global companies at the Global Investors Summit-2023, scheduled to be organised in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

Four teams held roadshows in Vancouver (Canada), Stockholm (Sweden), Tokyo (Japan) and Buenos Aires (Argentina) on Wednesday. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with minister for information technology Yogendra Upadhyay, will leave for the Netherlands and France to begin roadshows there on Friday.

Meanwhile, the UP government’s delegation, led by minister for finance, met Sanjay Govil, chairman, Infinite Computer Solutions in New York. The company proposed to sign MoU to invest over ₹500 crore in the near future to build IT campuses in Noida and Lucknow. Ajay Srivastava, co-founder and MD, e-Kuber Ventures, discussed new data centres in Uttar Pradesh, said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to chief minister, in a post on social media.

In another tweet from the handle of UP Investors Summit, the state government stated: “Hon’ble finance minister Shri @SureshKKhanna met Mr Avi Basu, founder and CEO Wingsure in New York. Discussions took place on how farmers could be benefitted from technology in agriculture. A pilot project in UP was also discussed.”

Various other posts on social media indicated that a state government delegation, led by speaker (state legislative assembly) Satish Mahana and minister for animal husbandry Dharam Pal is on a visit to Canada. MoU has been signed between Invest UP and Canada India Global Forum for promotion of Global Investors Summit-2023.

The CIGF will send a high level delegation of investors from Canada for participation at the GIS.

MoU for ₹2,500 cr textile machinery manufacturing unit

Tourism minister Jaivir Singh and technical education minister Ashish Patel held a roadshow in Tokyo. MoU was signed between the state government and chairman of Japan-India Industry Promotion Association Prashant Godghate for a textile machinery manufacturing unit at Yamuna Expressway, Gautam Buddha Nagar with an investment of ₹2,500 crore. This will provide employment to 5,000 people in the state.