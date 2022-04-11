Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP government allocates 50 lakh for Ayodhya Ramlila

The cultural department of UP government on Monday allocated ₹50 lakh for regularly staging Ramlila in Ayodhya.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Ayodhya Sodh Sansthan, a body of the cultural department, organises the event.

“From the first day of Navratri (April 2) this year, staging of Ramlila began in Ayodhya,” said Jaiveer Singh, UP minister for tourism and culture on Monday. He artistes from all across the country and abroad will part of the Ramlila.

Regular staging of Ramlila began in Ayodhya in 2004 and it continued till 2015. Thereafter, due to suicide by Avinash Kumar, administration officer associated with the event, Ramlila could not be staged for the next two years.

After BJP formed government in the state (first tenure) in March 2017, the Ayodhya Sodh Sansthan got approval from the government to stage Ramlila.

However since 2020, due to Covid-19, it could not be staged. Now, after a gap of two years Ramlila has been resumed.

