UP govt to create ‘nandan vans’ for more greenery

LUCKNOW For more greenery, the state government has developed 351 ‘nagar vatikas’ in 14 cities of UP and will now create ‘nandan vans’ in several cities under the Vriksharopan Jan Abhiyan-2023. These forests will have space for yoga, trekking, bird watching, photography, and forest bathing and serve as getaways from the rush of city life, said a government statement on Friday.

The state government has developed 351 ‘nagar vatikas’ in 14 cities. (Pic for representation)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will kick off the campaign on Saturday, under which a target has been set to inaugurate 35 crore trees in the state in 2023.

In order to achieve the main objectives of promoting greenery in urban areas, creating awareness about trees and biodiversity, conserving important plant species, and providing a clean and healthy environment to city dwellers, as many as 351 nagar vans and nagar vatikas have been developed by the forest department under the municipal corporations, municipal councils, municipalities, and urban local bodies within a 5-km radius, the statement said.

These nagar vans, developed under a 100% centrally-funded scheme, cover a minimum area of 10 hectares and a maximum of 50 hectares. In densely populated areas of the city, nagar vatikas have been developed on a minimum area of one hectare and a maximum of 10 hectares.

Across 14 districts of the state, namely Agra, Firozabad, Jhansi, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Etawah, Rae Bareli, Moradabad, Amroha, and Varanasi, these 351 nagar vans and nagar vatikas have been developed in an area of 722 hectares, the statement added.

