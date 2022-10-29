UP government primary school to hold ‘Run for Unity’ on Oct 31 to mark Sardar Patel birth anniversary

To mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a ‘Run for Unity’ programme will be organised in all government primary schools of the state on October 31. The government of India has decided to celebrate Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary as ‘Ekta Diwas’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking a cue from the union government, the state government has decided to organise the ‘Run for Unity’ in every school in the state. Director of basic education Shubha Singh issued orders in this regard to all the divisional assistant directors of education and district basic education officers.

It has been stated in the order that students can run shorter distances/longer distances as per their convenience. This race will be held in every school on October 31 between 7am and 8am, after the morning assembly.

At the beginning or end of the race, the school principal/headmaster or senior teacher will inform students about Sardar Patel and his role and contribution to national integration.

Parents and local communities should be encouraged to participate in the race, if possible. Special efforts should also be made to include children from marginalised areas (including disabled children), and street children in the race.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It has also been said in the order that speech and debate competitions should be organised in every school on the contribution of Sardar Patel to uniting India. The schools were asked to organise prayer meetings dedicated to Sardar Patel.

An exhibition based on the contribution and life of Sardar Patel should be organised in schools. The content produced for the exhibition should be translated into regional languages and shared on social media platforms and the school website.