The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has decided to appoint a highly skilled planner for the creation of the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) in Jhansi, said a government statement on Wednesday. UP government to appoint expert planner for industrial township in Bundelkhand (File)

According to the UPSIDA management, there is a proposal to develop a new industrial township in the state after about 47 years. For this, UPSIDA will select expert planners to shape and execute this visionary project, said the statement.

Recently, the Yogi Cabinet approved the proposal for the formation of BIDA as well as the construction of a new industrial township. Now UPSIDA is busy giving it a concrete shape.

At the UPSIDA board meeting held recently, decisions were also made regarding numerous other issues. One of these decisions involves the integration of UPSIDA’s identified plots within the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Project into the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), a move aimed at stimulating the growth of adjacent industrial zones, the statement added.

Along with this, Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has been given 1000 square meters of land for the establishment of 33/11 KV power substation in Surajpur Site-5 industrial area, which will ensure uninterrupted power supply and ease of production.

State-of-the-art facilities in industrial areas

Under the Safe Industrial Areas Project, 155 industrial clusters will be equipped with facilities. Infrastructure, such as roads, drainage systems, culverts, street lighting, waste management (both solid and liquid), and the creation of green spaces, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of industrial zones. Moreover, provisions for public amenities like restrooms, dormitories, truck lay-bys, CCTV surveillance, public address systems, and childcare facilities will also be implemented.

For this, a project management consultant (PMC) will be appointed, who will also take up the work of upgrading residual infrastructure facilities in industrial areas from the empaneled firms, the statement said.

Additionally, the UPSIDA has decided to operate canteens through self-help groups in all industrial areas under the MoU with UP-SRLM, which will provide clean and nutritious food to the workers and entrepreneurs working in industrial areas, the statement added.

