‘U.P. govt setting up UPIF to promote budding start-ups’

PRAYAGRAJ: Principal secretary, planning, programme implementation and science and technology department, Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar said here on Wednesday that start-ups had emerged as a potent career option for the young . He said that to encourage this, the UP government too was establishing Uttar Pradesh Innovation Fund (UPIF) to facilitate budding entrepreneurs.

Principal secretary Alok Kumar (centre) being welcomed at UU on Wednesday (HT)

Speaking at an interactive session with students and faculty members at United University (UU), Rawatpur, Kumar said that a whopping ₹400 crore would be provided to start-ups from this fund while the rest ₹3600 crore would be collected from other investors.

Interacting with teachers and students, the principal secretary laid emphasis on carrying out more research at higher educational institutions and suggested introduction of job-oriented courses as per the need and demand of the industry.

Giving tips to students, Kumar said that the facilities at UU were certainly appreciable and asked students to utilise these state-of-the-art facilities for their growth and self-development.

The principal secretary also inspected the different facilities at UU and 1000-beded super multi-specialty United Medicity Hospital. He inspected all the units of the hospital including ICU, general wards, OTs, OPD and blood bank and expressed happiness about the facilities for patients.

Pro-Chancellor, United University (UU) Jagdish Gulati and vice-chairman Satpal Gulati welcomed the guest and expressed gratitude for providing all help and support.

Vice-chancellor Prof AM Agarwal proposed the vote of thanks. He said that the thrust of UU was on carrying out more research and PhD programmes.

