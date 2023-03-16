U.P. governor inaugurates computer room at KGV Nandpur

Governor Anandiben Patel visited the Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya in Nandpur on Thursday to inaugurate the new computer and projector room at the all-girls’ institution. She also made suggestions to improve the school.

Governor Anandiben Patel along with DM Surya Pal Gangwar visited Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya at Nandpur for inspection of conditions and inauguration of a new computer room (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Various music performances were staged by the students for the governor. At the programme, the governor said that children should be involved in more such extra-curricular activities to develop their non-academic skills. She also suggested that the walls of the school be decorated by artwork made by the students.

Patel also inspected the school, interacting with and taking feedback from the students as well – asking them about their health and nutrition. She also said that the school should be mindful of the number of dropouts and follow up with the students who graduate to Class 7, but do not return for their third year at the school.

Patel instructed that the school administration should ensure that all girls who finish Class 8 at KGV get enrolled in other schools for further education. She also instructed Arun Kumar, basic education officer, to train teachers to enable them to help students with admissions and enrolment. She also asked that reports of the same be sent to Raj Bhawan regularly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She made students aware about the importance of tree plantation, proper nutrition, and vaccinations to avoid serious diseases in adulthood. The governor provided nutritional packets, fruits and other presents to the girls at the school. District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar along with staff members of KGV were also present at the inaugural programme.