UP Govt allots budget for Navratri celebrations, SP says not enough

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced grand celebrations in prominent temples across the state during Navratri celebrations from March 22 and for Ram Navmi too, even allotting budget for the event in each district.

Ram navmi celebration in Ayodhya in UP. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main opposition Samajwadi Party, while welcoming the decision to celebrate Navratri and Ram Navmi, however, felt that the amount allotted for the Ram Navmi celebrations in the districts wasn’t enough and that festivals of all faiths should be celebrated.

The government has also asked for holding ‘Akhand Ramayana Paath’ (continuous recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, the holy book detailing life and times of Lord Rama on earth) in prominent temples. The decision to hold this ‘Akhand Ramayana Paath’ at all major temples on and in the run up to Ram Navmi is also being viewed as a rebuff to the Samajwadi Party for the campaign by its leader Swami Prasad Maurya against certain verses in the Ramayana, that Maurya had described as anti-backward, anti-women. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had later described those behind the controversy as ‘dim witted.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly all the Yogi 2.0 ministers, including AK Sharma, the energy minister described the decision to hold ‘Akhand Ramayana’ recitation as a “welcome step.”

Lord Ram is considered to be seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu and his birth coincides with Chaitra Navratri. It is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri, also known as Chaitra Shukla Paksha.

On March 10, the state government sent a missive to all district magistrates, telling them that the government has also decided to set aside ₹1 lakh for each district for holding cultural events during the Navratri period.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Tuesday that the celebrations and ‘Akhand Ramayana’ recitation announced by the government should be welcomed by one and all. “Any religious function in UP, associated with Shri Ramcharitmanas should be welcomed. There are various shaktipeeths (places of worship dedicated to goddess Shakti) in UP and if celebrations are held and prayers done for peace and prosperity of the country and the world, then it is a welcome step which needs no further clarification,” Maurya said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said while celebrations were welcome, the amount set for those celebrations in each district by the government were barely sufficient.

“The decision to allot ₹1 lakh to the DMs for Ram Navmi celebrations is a welcome one. But this amount is not enough. The government must allot at least ₹10 crore so that festivals of all religions can be celebrated. The BJP government promised free cooking gas cylinders on festivals and it should start giving from this Ram Navmi,” the SP chief tweeted.

The Yogi government has also decided to hold celebrations in Ayodhya on the occasion.

“The CM is expected to visit Ayodhya for a grand Ram Leela (the enactment of life and times of Lord Ram on earth),” a BJP leader indicated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government has also appointed nodal officers for the purpose and directed DMs to ensure that all preparations for Navratri must be completed by March 21. Public representatives along with masses are to be present at all these events as the Yogi government looks to use these celebrations for fresh people-connect. The district magistrates have been asked to ensure coordination with various temple committees about arrangements made at temples across UP. The photos and videos of the celebrations are to be uploaded on state culture department’s website.