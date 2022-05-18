Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt asks varsities to submit report on paper leak incidents

While providing details of incidents related to question paper leak, registrars directed to inform in how many cases FIR has been lodged and what other action has been taken, stated Ram Janma Chauhan, undersecretary, UP government
Published on May 18, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh higher education department has sought action taken reports (ATR) from state universities on the recent incidents of paper leak in undergraduate and postgraduate exams, asking vice-chancellors to submit the information in this regard.

Joint director (higher education), Krishna Chandra Verma, has written to the registrar of state universities to make available the report on the e-mail ID of the directorate at (dhedegreevikas@gmail.com).

“Registrars have been directed that while providing details of incidents related to question paper leak, it should also be informed in how many cases FIR has been lodged and what other action has been taken,” stated Ram Janma Chauhan, undersecretary, UP government, in a letter to the registrars.

The letter reads: “Please make sure that details are made available to the additional secretary, higher education council, Uttar Pradesh.”

“It has come to the notice of the government that there have been incidents of question paper leak in undergraduate/postgraduate examinations of the state universities,” the letter reads.

The zoology and maths (second) papers for B.Sc. second and third year of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra (BRAU) were cancelled on Wednesday after authorities came to know that the question papers were leaked.

The university constituted a four-member committee to probe into the matter.

The students had gathered at their exam centres to write their zoology and maths (second) papers of B.Sc (third year) scheduled to begin at 11.30 am on Wednesday.

About an hour before the exam, the question papers got leaked and students standing on the footpath outside the Agra college were found solving the papers, which had gone viral on their mobile phones.

