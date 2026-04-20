Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday underlined that public service is the government's duty as he met people from across Uttar Pradesh at a 'Janta Darshan' and directed officials to resolve their grievances within a stipulated time.

UP govt committed to serving 25 crore people of state: Adityanath

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According to an official statement, the chief minister said his government is determined to resolve all genuine issues.

"Public service is the government's duty and the administration is committed to serving the 25 crore people of the state by adhering to this responsibility," Adityanath said.

At the 'Janta Darshan', Deepti, a resident of Bareilly, shared her ordeal with the chief minister. She explained that she lives in a rented house and earns her livelihood by running a handcart, but is facing significant difficulty in raising her children due to financial constraints.

In response, Adityanath directed the district magistrate of Bareilly to ensure she gets the benefits of the PM SVANidhi Yojana, along with immediate local assistance.

Moved by the CM's sensitivity, Deepti became emotional. With a smile on her face, she expressed her gratitude and offered her heartfelt blessings to him before leaving, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} Some people submitted applications requesting housing assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some people submitted applications requesting housing assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Listening to their concerns, Adityanath assured them that the government is providing housing to all eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Listening to their concerns, Adityanath assured them that the government is providing housing to all eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He forwarded their applications to the respective DMs, instructing them to ensure that eligible applicants receive the benefits of these schemes. The applicants also expressed their gratitude to the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He forwarded their applications to the respective DMs, instructing them to ensure that eligible applicants receive the benefits of these schemes. The applicants also expressed their gratitude to the chief minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some people also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some people also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adityanath instructed the officials to immediately prepare estimates and submit them to the government, assuring those seeking assistance that their family members' treatment would be taken care of. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath instructed the officials to immediately prepare estimates and submit them to the government, assuring those seeking assistance that their family members' treatment would be taken care of. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some parents shared their difficulties in continuing their children's education due to financial difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some parents shared their difficulties in continuing their children's education due to financial difficulties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM directed officials to ensure that no child drops out of school and that their education continues uninterrupted, even if coordination with school management is required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM directed officials to ensure that no child drops out of school and that their education continues uninterrupted, even if coordination with school management is required. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking cognisance of complaints related to illegal encroachments and police matters, Adityanath ordered immediate action. He instructed the local police and administration to resolve issues promptly and ensure that the affected individuals are satisfied, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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