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UP govt committed to serving 25 crore people of state: Adityanath

UP govt committed to serving 25 crore people of state: Adityanath

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 01:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday underlined that public service is the government's duty as he met people from across Uttar Pradesh at a 'Janta Darshan' and directed officials to resolve their grievances within a stipulated time.

UP govt committed to serving 25 crore people of state: Adityanath

According to an official statement, the chief minister said his government is determined to resolve all genuine issues.

"Public service is the government's duty and the administration is committed to serving the 25 crore people of the state by adhering to this responsibility," Adityanath said.

At the 'Janta Darshan', Deepti, a resident of Bareilly, shared her ordeal with the chief minister. She explained that she lives in a rented house and earns her livelihood by running a handcart, but is facing significant difficulty in raising her children due to financial constraints.

In response, Adityanath directed the district magistrate of Bareilly to ensure she gets the benefits of the PM SVANidhi Yojana, along with immediate local assistance.

Moved by the CM's sensitivity, Deepti became emotional. With a smile on her face, she expressed her gratitude and offered her heartfelt blessings to him before leaving, the statement said.

Taking cognisance of complaints related to illegal encroachments and police matters, Adityanath ordered immediate action. He instructed the local police and administration to resolve issues promptly and ensure that the affected individuals are satisfied, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt committed to serving 25 crore people of state: Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt committed to serving 25 crore people of state: Adityanath
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