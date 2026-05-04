Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide double compensation to farmers for land falling under high-tension power transmission towers, a move expected to enhance payouts and address long-standing concerns, Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said on Monday.

UP govt doubles compensation for land under high-tension power towers

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"The state has decided to provide 200 per cent compensation for land under transmission towers and 30 per cent of land value for areas affected by overhead lines, which will substantially benefit farmers," Sharma told reporters after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The decision applies to land affected by 765 kV, 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV high-tension transmission lines passing through agricultural fields.

Sharma said that under the new provisions, the land directly beneath tower bases, including a one-metre radius around them, will be compensated at twice the prevailing land value. Additionally, for areas impacted by overhead transmission lines, farmers will receive 30 per cent of the land value.

The minister said that under the revised policy, compensation under different categories for farmers has increased by an estimated 21 to 33 per cent compared to existing provisions.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the background, Sharma said that before 2018, farmers were not compensated for land under tower bases or transmission corridors. While provisions introduced in 2018 allowed compensation of up to 85 per cent of land value for tower base areas, they were not considered adequate by farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the background, Sharma said that before 2018, farmers were not compensated for land under tower bases or transmission corridors. While provisions introduced in 2018 allowed compensation of up to 85 per cent of land value for tower base areas, they were not considered adequate by farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The earlier arrangements were not satisfactory, and farmers were not fully compensated for the impact on their land, which also led to difficulties in the execution of transmission projects," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The earlier arrangements were not satisfactory, and farmers were not fully compensated for the impact on their land, which also led to difficulties in the execution of transmission projects," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that the revised policy follows fresh guidelines issued by the central government and is aimed at ensuring better compensation and cooperation from farmers in the development of power infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the revised policy follows fresh guidelines issued by the central government and is aimed at ensuring better compensation and cooperation from farmers in the development of power infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This is a major step in the interest of farmers and will facilitate smoother implementation of transmission projects while ensuring fair compensation," Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is a major step in the interest of farmers and will facilitate smoother implementation of transmission projects while ensuring fair compensation," Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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