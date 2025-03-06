U.P. govt failed to use funds for welfare of poor: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its claim on budget, economic policies and growth, alleging rather than ‘acchey deen’ (good days), the claims were ‘hawa hawai’ (castles in the air). BSP chief Mayawati was addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, she alleged, “The Uttar Pradesh government 2025-26 budget passed on Wednesday is for capitalist and the rich. It shows the pro-capitalist policy of the BJP.” “The Uttar Pradesh government failed to use funds for welfare of the underprivileged,” the BSP chief further alleged.

Mayawati accused the BJP government of ‘failing’ to provide basic amenities such as education, healthcare, roads, electricity and water despite the state being touted as the ‘growth engine’ of the country.

“The poor condition of these essential services is no secret. The Uttar Pradesh government, like the Centre, has no shortage of funds, but its failure to use them for the welfare of the underprivileged is deeply concerning,” she said.

Mayawati also accused the BJP of following the same governance model as that of the Congress, saying that regional parties ruling other states were adopting a similar approach.

“The BJP, like the Congress, has made crucial welfare schemes ineffective. The Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Grameen Samagra Vikas Yojna (comprehensive village development scheme), which was started by our government to uplift rural families, has been rendered inactive by successive Congress, SP, and now the BJP governments,” she alleged.

“The government’s economic policies and budgetary claims largely benefit a handful of wealthy capitalists. Instead of making the rich richer, the government should focus on eradicating poverty, unemployment and backwardness among the nearly 125 crore common citizens of this country,” Mayawati said.

Highlighting her party’s track record, she claimed that the BSP government had implemented ‘real’ social and economic reforms during its four terms in Uttar Pradesh.

“Our government worked at the grassroots level to bring social transformation and economic empowerment. Unlike the current administration, we ensured sufficient funding to provide 17 essential facilities to rural areas, significantly improving people’s lives,” she claimed.

The BSP chief reaffirmed her party’s commitment to Ambedkarite principles and pledged to continue fighting for the rights of the marginalised.