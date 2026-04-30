UP govt for debate on NDA’s women empowerment initiatives

LUCKNOW The UP Legislative Assembly is likely to witness heated exchanges on Thursday as the Yogi Adityanath-led government prepares to move a resolution, seeking a five-hour debate on identifying and removing “obstructions” to the NDA government’s initiatives aimed at “further empowering women” in line with the ‘intent’ of the Constitution.

Speaker Satish Mahana, who presided over the business advisory committee meeting, confirmed that there will be a five-hour discussion (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

UP minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will move the resolution for a five-hour debate in the House, as per the agenda released for the UP Vidhan Sabha’s daylong special session on Thursday.

“This House proposes that ‘the Constitution of India’ provides for concept of gender equality. The NDA government during its tenure has ensured important participation of women in political, social, economic, education and health sectors. Yet, they have not been able to get an expected position in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. The women should get the right to decide in political and social sectors,” reads the proposed resolution, roughly translated from Hindi.

“So, the NDA government got the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 passed to provide them the expected place...Yet obstructions are being caused in the way of further empowering the women,” reads the proposed resolution further while proposing “a five-hour debate on women empowerment to provide expected place to the women after identifying obstructions and a solution to them.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaker Satish Mahana, who presided over the business advisory committee meeting, confirmed that there will be a five-hour discussion. As the House assembles at 11am on Thursday and recitation of Vande Mataram is over, the state government will table six ordinances that have been promulgated after the budget session of the House. Other listed agenda will also be taken up before the House begins the debate on women empowerment issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaker Satish Mahana, who presided over the business advisory committee meeting, confirmed that there will be a five-hour discussion. As the House assembles at 11am on Thursday and recitation of Vande Mataram is over, the state government will table six ordinances that have been promulgated after the budget session of the House. Other listed agenda will also be taken up before the House begins the debate on women empowerment issue. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Khanna said: “The state government will move the resolution on women empowerment and a discussion will be held on the issue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khanna said: “The state government will move the resolution on women empowerment and a discussion will be held on the issue.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Major opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, have decided to take part in the discussions though their leaders feigned ignorance about the proposed resolution. “We are not sure what kind of resolution the state government may move in the House. We will take a call only when the resolution is moved,” said leader of opposition Mata Prasad Pandey. He said rules of the House do not allow any discussion about the happenings on the issue in Lok Sabha. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said her party has decided to take part in the discussions. She said the state government has not informed the opposition about any resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Major opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, have decided to take part in the discussions though their leaders feigned ignorance about the proposed resolution. “We are not sure what kind of resolution the state government may move in the House. We will take a call only when the resolution is moved,” said leader of opposition Mata Prasad Pandey. He said rules of the House do not allow any discussion about the happenings on the issue in Lok Sabha. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said her party has decided to take part in the discussions. She said the state government has not informed the opposition about any resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The BJP has placed the women reservation issue on top of its political agenda and chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other top party leaders have been targeting the opposition for not allowing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 to pass in the Lok Sabha.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Umesh Raghuvanshi ...Read More Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON