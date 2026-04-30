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UP govt for debate on NDA’s women empowerment initiatives

UP minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will move the resolution for a five-hour debate in the House, as per the agenda released for the daylong special session

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Umesh Raghuvanshi
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LUCKNOW The UP Legislative Assembly is likely to witness heated exchanges on Thursday as the Yogi Adityanath-led government prepares to move a resolution, seeking a five-hour debate on identifying and removing “obstructions” to the NDA government’s initiatives aimed at “further empowering women” in line with the ‘intent’ of the Constitution.

Speaker Satish Mahana, who presided over the business advisory committee meeting, confirmed that there will be a five-hour discussion (File Photo)

UP minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna will move the resolution for a five-hour debate in the House, as per the agenda released for the UP Vidhan Sabha’s daylong special session on Thursday.

“This House proposes that ‘the Constitution of India’ provides for concept of gender equality. The NDA government during its tenure has ensured important participation of women in political, social, economic, education and health sectors. Yet, they have not been able to get an expected position in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. The women should get the right to decide in political and social sectors,” reads the proposed resolution, roughly translated from Hindi.

“So, the NDA government got the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 passed to provide them the expected place...Yet obstructions are being caused in the way of further empowering the women,” reads the proposed resolution further while proposing “a five-hour debate on women empowerment to provide expected place to the women after identifying obstructions and a solution to them.”

The BJP has placed the women reservation issue on top of its political agenda and chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other top party leaders have been targeting the opposition for not allowing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026 to pass in the Lok Sabha.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Umesh Raghuvanshi

Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

gender equality constitution of india
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt for debate on NDA’s women empowerment initiatives
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP govt for debate on NDA’s women empowerment initiatives
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