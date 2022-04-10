UP govt has failed on all fronts: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had failed on all fronts and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was insensitive towards the problems of the youth. Akhilesh said this in a written statement issued by the SP.

“Law and order, education and health are in a very bad shape. There is resentment among people related to teaching work, and the youth are angry. This is because the attitude of the BJP towards the problems of the youth is insensitive...The youth raise their voice but the police wield a cane to silence their voice. Now, no one believes in the hollow claims made to the youth about providing jobs,” the SP chief was quoted as saying in the statement.

Akhilesh also alleged that the people in the BJP wanted to rule the state by terrorising them. “The government first announces vacancies in various departments, then comes out with advertisements regarding recruitment and then claims about giving employment on a large scale. But there is a flaw in the intention of the BJP government due to which there are question paper leaks of various examinations and the examinations are cancelled,” he said in the statement.

