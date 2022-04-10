Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP govt has failed on all fronts: Akhilesh
lucknow news

UP govt has failed on all fronts: Akhilesh

Law and order, education and health are in a very bad shape, the SP chief alleged in written statement issued by his party
Law and order, education and health are in a very bad shape, the SP chief alleged in written statement issued by his party (HT file)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government had failed on all fronts and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was insensitive towards the problems of the youth. Akhilesh said this in a written statement issued by the SP.

“Law and order, education and health are in a very bad shape. There is resentment among people related to teaching work, and the youth are angry. This is because the attitude of the BJP towards the problems of the youth is insensitive...The youth raise their voice but the police wield a cane to silence their voice. Now, no one believes in the hollow claims made to the youth about providing jobs,” the SP chief was quoted as saying in the statement.

Akhilesh also alleged that the people in the BJP wanted to rule the state by terrorising them. “The government first announces vacancies in various departments, then comes out with advertisements regarding recruitment and then claims about giving employment on a large scale. But there is a flaw in the intention of the BJP government due to which there are question paper leaks of various examinations and the examinations are cancelled,” he said in the statement.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP