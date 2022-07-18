U.P. govt initiative: Covid-19 orphans to be provided special counselling

Children who lost their parents due to Covid-19 will now be provided trauma-informed counselling.

“One of the initiatives of the Uttar Pradesh government – the first of its kind in the country – is focused on trauma-informed approach to mental and emotional health treatment. The state government has taken the step to aid those children now living with a permanent void and profound grief after losing their parents during the pandemic,” a press statement from the state government read.

Trauma-informed counselling is special care treatment in which trained counsellors engage with a depressed person in a manner that allows for implementation of an effective treatment process through tailored interventions, said the press statement.

Over 300 counsellors have been trained for the purpose across 75 districts. Manoj Rai, director, women and child development department, said, “There is a grave need, now more than ever, to stand with the affected children throughout their life so that they can lead a life of quality.”

The Uttar Pradesh Mukhya Mantri Bal Sewa Yojana was started in June 2021. Keeping in mind the mental health of the children who have lost either one or both parents due to Covid-19, the government decided to reach out to them and help them overcome their grief and distress through trauma-informed therapy, the press statement read.

More than 11,000 such children have been identified under the scheme in Uttar Pradesh. “In all, four counsellors from the District Child Protection Unit and One Stop centres, were trained in each district to identify the cases and help them overcome grief and post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Rai.

These counsellors went to the houses of these children and provided them trauma-informed counselling. “Counselling helps instil confidence towards life. After a trauma, the loss of confidence hits the hardest,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

In May, 2022, an analysis and field visits were conducted during which it was noticed that some children were highly traumatised.