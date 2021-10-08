UP govt launches scheme to impart ICT training to 10K teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government has collaborated with Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR), Ghaziabad, to train 10,000 teachers of government schools in the state in information and communications technology (ICT) to promote quality education. It is a part of the government’s five-point scheme that was launched in Lucknow on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma launched the scheme at a function in the presence of minister of state, secondary education, Gulab Devi and chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions Shishir Jaipuria.

The online training will be conducted by expert trainers of STTAR that is an initiative of Jaipuria School of Business. It will be undertaken as a part of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group’s corporate social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality education to the students of government schools in Uttar Pradesh. He lauded the initiative to train 10,000 teachers and said the training programme will build ICT competency in secondary school teachers. Additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla praised STTAR for its commitment to providing training to UP school teachers.

Praising the initiative by the UP government, Shishir Jaipuria said, “The launch of the scheme to promote quality education and improve learning outcome in the government schools of Uttar Pradesh is indeed a laudable initiative. I welcome it and am glad that STTAR has been given the opportunity to train 10,000 teachers of the government schools of UP.”