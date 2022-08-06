U.P. govt plans slew of events to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’

Lucknow With Independent India turning 75 this year on August 15, Uttar Pradesh is all set to celebrate the day with great fervour, with preparations in full swing. Har Ghar Tiranga, and other events were being held as a part of the Independence Week (August 11-17), said a state government spokesperson.

To make the event even more memorable, Padma awardees from the state will be invited for the first time to grace the main ceremony in Lucknow along with other dignitaries, including the families of freedom fighters.

This year’s Independence Day was special because the country was celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a Government of India initiative to honour and celebrate 75 years of independence and its magnificent culture, people and accomplishments, said the spokesperson.

The cultural extravaganza planned for the Independence Day celebrations would be a confluence of cultural, social and geographical diversity of the state. Various events were being organised as part of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, he said.

For the first time, the national flag will be hoisted at the newly constructed ‘Gram Sachivalayas’ (village secretariats) in 58,189 gram panchayats of the state. Flag hoisting will also take place at 7500 Amrit Sarovars on August 15 and the district administrations have already started making necessary arrangements for this. MGNREGA workers will be deployed to take care of Amrit Sarovars.

Besides, in all the 75 districts of the state, two buses will be added to the fleet. These buses will be adorned with patterns resembling the Tricolour. As many as 75 roadways buses of the UP State Transport Corporation will be named after freedom fighters. In this regard, the preparations of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation are going on in full swing. Along with roadways buses, bus stands will also be recognized. the bus stands will also be named after freedom fighters.

Amrit Mahotsava Mini Marathons will also be organized in all the 75 districts of the state.

Ceremony to be held in front of Vidhan Bhavan

One of the highlights of the festival is that 75 people from each section— belonging to different cultures and regions— will be invited. This will include folk artistes, tribal groups and various communities which will display the diverse culture of Uttar Pradesh in their traditional dress. In total, 75 persons from 75 different groups will depict the richness of the state.

In addition, people representing 16 trades, including BC Sakhis, factory workers, farmers and Anganwadi workers among others will also be a part of this event.

Based on the theme, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the event will showcase the rich cultural heritage, traditions and customs of Uttar Pradesh.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, 75 saplings

To make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme from August 13 to 15, organised as part of Independence Week (August 11 to 17) successful in Uttar Pradesh, the state intends to drape a total of 4.76 crore houses and 50 lakh government and non-government offices in Tricolour.

On August 15, to mark ‘Azadi ka Amrit Varsh’, 75 saplings will be planted in each gram panchayat of the state. Indigenous plants like banyan, peepal, pakad, neem, bael, amla, mango, jackfruit, and drumstick will get preference during the plantation drive.

