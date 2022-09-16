U.P. govt plans to launch “Mission Niramayah”

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to launch “Mission Niramayah” to completely revamp nursing and paramedical training. On Friday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives for improving the quality of education in nursing colleges of the state.

“Nursing and paramedical staff are the backbone of the health system. In the Covid-19 era, we all have understood their importance. There are immense opportunities for a better career in this field. It is necessary to make significant adjustments to nursing and paramedical training for future needs. In such a case, prepare to launch “Mission Niramayah” by treating this significant task as a campaign,” CM told officials at a review meeting of the medical education department.

He also said prior to giving recognition to nursing and paramedical institutions, required standards, including sufficient teachers and infrastructure, should be strictly ensured. The institutions which don’t meet standards shouldn’t be acknowledged at all, he added.

The details of the teachers at these institutions should be provided on the portal. “Many institutes of the state, including some private sector institutions, are doing good work. Such best practices should be implemented in other institutions as well. For this, a mentor-mentee model should be adopted,” the CM said. The medical education and the secondary education departments should work in coordination in this regard, Yogi added.

