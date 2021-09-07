Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP govt relaxes night curfew by another hour
lucknow news

UP govt relaxes night curfew by another hour

The new timings of the Covid-19 night curfew that came into force with immediate effect are 11 pm to 6 am
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a Covid-19 review meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo sourced)

The UP government further relaxed Covid-19 night curfew by an hour, on Tuesday. The new timings that came into force with immediate effect are 11 pm to 6 am.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced the further easing of Covid-19-induced night curfew restrictions in Uttar Pradesh considering the continuous improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the state, said the state government in a statement. It was issued after a Covid-19 review meeting where Yogi made the announcement.

“Under the new guidelines, the state government announced a revision in night curfew timings which will now be in force from 11 pm to 6 am,” the statement read.

At the meeting, Yogi added: “The government’s focus is on restoring normalcy in the state with an aim to save both lives and livelihood, and at the same time, saving the state from the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic”.

The CM also instructed to ensure that all shops, markets and public places are shut down by 11 pm and that no individual must roam unnecessarily on the streets.

“UP has been maintaining control over the Covid-19 situation fairly well and in view of rising cases in other states, we must not let our guard down. Everyone must follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, ensure usage of masks and social distancing,” the CM concluded.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AIMIM wants to ensure BJP’s defeat in UP polls: Owaisi

UP’s Rohilkhand region sees spike in viral fever, malaria cases

Uttar Pradesh night curfew timings eased. Here’s what you need to know

Asaduddin Owaisi to launch AIMIM's campaign for UP polls from Ayodhya today
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP