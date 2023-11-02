UP govt releases 4000 cr to make land available for projects

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government is pulling out all stops to make land available for the implementation of projects involving investments of ₹10 lakh crore at the groundbreaking ceremony to be organised in the weeks to come, said officials.

As several districts have not been able to provide land, the state government released a sum of ₹4,000 crore this week to UP State Industrial Development Authority (Upsida), UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida) and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to make land available for investment projects being readied for the groundbreaking.

“We are making efforts to make land available for all the projects. Land has been identified at the district level and the state government has released ₹4000 crore to the Upsida, Upeida and Yeida. This will help authorities make arrangements for land in 29 districts. Some investors are buying land and making arrangements for the same themselves,” said Manoj Kumar Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner.

Those aware of the development said Deloitte India has worked out land requirement of nearly 2 lakh acre needed for industrialisation. The state government, however, feels the estimates may be on the higher side and necessary steps are being taken to make land available as and when required.

According to a land facilitation report presented before chief secretary DS Mishra, the state government has been able to make land options available to nearly 650 out of 3,000 investors of the projects being readied for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Out of 6,242 projects being readied for the groundbreaking, nearly 2,500 have been verified. The state government’s review has revealed that the government is ready with projects involving investments of ₹6 lakh crore against the target of ₹10 lakh crore.

To recall, the UP government attracted investments of about ₹33.50 lakh crore through the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) organised here from February 10 to 12, 2023. The state government consistently monitored the implementation of projects at the groundbreaking and appointed Udyami Mitras to connect with the investors to ease the implementation.

