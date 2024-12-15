UP govt removes Yeida chairman after HC rap over anamolies

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday evening removed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) chairman Anil Kumar Sagar, placing him on the waiting list for new posting. The move follows the Allahabad high court’s critical observation regarding irregularities in Yeida on December 11. Anil Kumar Sagar (HT Photos)

The decision comes three days after the Lucknow bench of the court, during a hearing on the cancellation of two industrial plot lease deeds, noted gross anomalies in the authority. Justice Pankaj Bhatia, presiding over the case, directed the state government to take appropriate action against the official or risk court intervention. “The court has asked the government how it could defend the orders passed by the Yeida chairman,” said Vinod Kumar Shahi, additional advocate general.

Sagar, who held three key positions—Yeida chairman, principal secretary (industrial development), and principal secretary (IT and electronics)—is accused of issuing contradictory orders on October 28, 2024, in revision applications by M/s UG Infratech Private Limited and M/s Sun White Infratech Private Limited. The companies had challenged Yeida’s decision from April 2022 cancelling their lease deeds.

The court had directed Sagar to submit a personal affidavit giving clarification on charges against him, while Shahi was specially called by the court and briefed about the issue.

Shahi added, “The court also asked the government to take suitable action against him; otherwise, it will pass necessary orders on the next hearing.” The bench granted time until Monday for the state government to respond.

Despite repeated attempts by HT, Sagar could not be reached.