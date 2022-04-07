Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt’s revenue, expenditure surpass last year’s figures: Khanna

UP finance minister says the state gathered a revenue of ₹36,321.13 under excise, which was roughly ₹6,000 crore more than last year’s collection of ₹30,060 crore
Suresh Khanna said the size of 2021-22 original budget of the state had been 5,50,270.78 crore and during the financial year the state also had two supplementary grants – the first 7,301.52 crore and the second 8,479.53 crore (Pic for represenation)
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Friday said that the state’s revenue collection for fiscal 2021-22 till March had been 1,47,843.10 crore, which was 78% of the 1,85,235 crore target.

“The state’s revenue collection for the same period in 2020-21 was 1,22,616.48. Thus the state collected 25,226.62 crore more in fiscal 2021-22 against the fiscal 2020-21,” said Khanna at a press conference at his office in Vidhan Bhawan, as per the statement issued by his office.

The minister said the GST revenue in 2021-22 turned out to be 54,594.13 crore while in 2020-21 it was 44,944.44 crore. Similarly, under VAT head, the revenue collection this time had been 27,058.19 against the previous year’s 22,112.95 crore.

The UP finance minister said the state gathered a revenue of 36,321.13 under excise, which was roughly 6,000 crore more than last year’s collection of 30,060 crore. Under stamps and registration, the collection this time was 20,045 crore against 2020-21’s 16,471.83 crore.

Under the transport head, the state government could achieve a revenue of 7,159.38 crore and 2,664.59 crore under mines and minerals.

Khanna said the size of 2021-22 original budget of the state had been 5,50,270.78 crore and during the financial year the state also had two supplementary grants – the first 7,301.52 crore and the second 8,479.53 crore. “Combining all the three, the budget size became 5,66,051.83 crore”, he said.

“Till March 31, the state government’s expenditure was 4,34,319.38 crore, which was 77% of the budget estimates of 5,66,051.83 crore. In the last fiscal, the state spent 3,76,456.46 crore, which was 73% of the estimates of 5,12,860.72 crore. This way, the state spent 58,862.92 crore more, that is 16% more, than the last fiscal,” Khanna said.

