No bag days for class 6 to 8 students in UP govt schools

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 17, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The State Council of Educational Research and Training has prepared a blueprint wherein these children will be engaged in several things other than bookish knowledge once or twice a month

Now students of government upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will not carry school bags for good 10 days a year. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared a blueprint wherein these children will be engaged in several things other than bookish knowledge once or twice a month.

During the 10-day bagless period, students can learn something innovative by meeting local vocational experts. (For Representation)
During the 10-day bagless period, students can learn something innovative by meeting local vocational experts. (For Representation)

“It is being introduced as a part of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that recommends a variety of enrichment activities involving arts, quizzes, sports and vocational crafts be encouraged,” said Anjana Goel, director, SCERT. She also said it could be introduced twice a month for five months or once a month.

“A few schools in Gujarat have introduced it. We have seen their model. We are trying to incorporate best of the practices from other states for all-round development of our students,” Goel added.

“On no school bag day, children will come to school empty hands. They will be exposed to out-of-school activities from time to time through visits to historical, cultural and tourist places/monuments, meeting local artists and craftsmen and visits to higher educational institutions in their village/tehsil/district/state,” an official said.

“During the 10-day bagless period, students can learn something innovative by meeting local vocational experts like carpenters, gardeners, potters, artists, too. The recommendation to provide school education without bags has been made by NCERT, New Delhi. In the state, SCERT will replicate the same,” said Pawan Sachan, deputy director, SCERT.

“Along with educational activities on ‘No Bag Day’, sports competitions will also be organised. SCERT has prepared a blueprint, the system will be implemented for children from class 6 to 8 in basic schools,” he said.

“The activities will focus on developing listening, speaking and fine motor skills. The day will provide students an opportunity to showcase their talent,” Sachan said.

Topics
