UP govt sets Dec 2023 deadline for pathways leading to Ram temple in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW The Yogi Adityanath government has set a deadline for the completion of three pathways leading to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, for which the government has approved ₹797 crore. The government wants all three stretches of the road of the Ayodhya corridor to be ready by December 2023, when sanctum sanctorum of temple would be opened for devotees, said officials.

The 2-km-long Ram Janmabhoomi Path from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir will be the first to come up. Tenders for this stretch of the pathway have already been invited.

The government has set a deadline of March 2023 for completing the Ram Janmabhoomi Path. The Ayodhya administration has to complete 850- metre-long Bhakti Path from Shringar Hat to Ram Janmabhoomi by October 2023 and the 13-km long Ram Path by December 2023.

“By December 2023, all three pathways of the corridor will be completed. Construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi Path will start soon as tenders for this stretch of the road have already been invited,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

The administration has started preparing the list of shops that would be demolished for the 13-km long Ram Path.

According to officials, around 3,000 shopkeepers will be relocated for this 13-km stretch of the pathway from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat.

Around 200 projects are being rolled out under the Ayodhya vision document -2047. These are being executed by the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, UP State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Ayodhya Development Authority, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, PWD, NHAI and other departments of the state government.

On May 6, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reviewed the Ayodhya vision document during his visit to the temple town.