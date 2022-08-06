U.P. govt shortlists 5 companies for launching heliport service between Agra and Mathura

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has shortlisted five companies for the construction and operation of heliports through PPP mode (public-private partnership) between Agra and Mathura.

The tourism-oriented heliport services between Agra and Mathura are expected to start soon, said a government spokesperson. Once launched, it will be the first heliport service in the state with more to follow.

The government has also prepared an action plan to start heliport services from Lucknow to Naimisharanya Dham and Dudhwa National Park. Besides, the government is upgrading and expanding the infrastructure services to facilitate tourism in the state, the spokesperson said.

The five companies selected by the tourism department to start heliport service between Agra and Mathura are Blade India, Rajas Adventure, Oasis, Shaurya Aeronautics, and Shirisha Technologies. The financial and technical bids of these companies will be opened soon and the cabinet will give the final nod to the selected companies, the spokesperson added.

Blade India operates air service to Shirdi in Maharashtra and Rajas Adventure operates seaplanes in Gujarat, he said.

Despite the pandemic, under the leadership of CM Yogi, the number of tourists in the state increased by 27 percent in the last five years. Over 125 crore domestic tourists and more than 1.25 crore foreign tourists visited the state, said a tourism department spokesperson.

An indication of the confidence of the investors in the hospitality in Uttar Pradesh is visible in the submission of proposals in the recently concluded ground-breaking ceremony (GBC-3) for industrial investments in UP.

In the tourism and hospitality sector, 23 projects worth a cumulative investment of ₹575 crore have been launched in the state. The new proposals clearly indicate a robust upturn as well as potential in this sector, said the government spokesperson.

The foundation stone of three new hotels has been laid in GBC 3 in Gorakhpur at a cost of about ₹150 crore. Similarly, three hotels are coming up in Bareilly at a cost of ₹70 crore, as well as, a wellness tourism at a cost of ₹94 crore in Meerut and Taj Hotel and Convention Center at a cost of ₹66 crore in Agra.

